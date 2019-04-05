Menu
Federal member for Hinkler - Keith Pitt.
BUDGET: Two Fraser Coast roads set to get upgrade

Carlie Walker
5th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
A MISSING link in one of Hervey Bay's busiest roads is set to be completed thanks to funding from the Federal Government.

Under the Roads of Strategic Importance initiative, $7.7million has been announced to fund the Urraween Rd and Boundary Rd extension.

In addition to that, $24million in funding will be provided to flood-proof the Torbanlea-Pialba Rd.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the investment would improve travel times, connect communities, support the economy and address issues around freight routes.

Mr Pitt said the Urraween Rd and Boundary Rd extension would serve as an east-west arterial extending from Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd to Booral Rd.

"This will provide access to community facilities as well as established and emerging residential areas," he said.

Flood-proofing the Pialba-Torbanlea Rd was also vital, he said.

"This investment will upgrade targeted sections of Torbanlea-Pialba Rd, improving connectivity between Torbanlea and Hervey Bay.

An overtaking lane on the Isis Highway between Bundaberg and Childers will also be created as part of the funding.

