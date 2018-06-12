BUDGET: What our pollies want for Wide Bay region

BUDGET WISHLISTS: More funding for education and health in the region are on the budget wishlists for Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen (L) and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

MORE funding for health and education in the Wide Bay are on the wish lists for your local MPs as the budget is handed down today.

With more than $614 million allocated for healthcare in the Wide Bay region in 2018-19, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunderstold the Chronicle what he wanted to see funded in this year's budget.

Mr Saunders said the main priority was ensuring the hospital service would be able to "keep their head above water."

"The increased funding for the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is to keep ahead of medical inflation, and it's something I've pushed quite hard for," Mr Saunders said.

"I've also advocated for extra money for the commissioning of the Maryborough and Hervey Bay A&E departments."

Mr Saunders said he was hopeful the state would allocate millions to upgrade the region's outlying schools and money to help upgrade the Maryborough Police Station.

"I said when I was re-elected the budget of 2018 would be one of education, we've got schools in Maryborough that haven't had a great deal of money spent on them," he said.

"Our outlying schools in Mungar, Howard and Sunbury need upgrading to ensure they have the right facilities.

Mr Saunders said many of the region's outlying schools had not received any maintenance in years.

He said air conditioning needs to be installed in classrooms at Albert State School and a new carpark was needed for Yarrilee State School to help teachers cater to the hundreds of students there.

Mr Sorensen has also repeatedly pushed for air-conditioning in schools.

He also wants funding for rehab centre Bayside Transformations and a detox centre for the region and a much-needed boat for Marine Rescue Hervey Bay.

LNP Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander said the party would "always fight to ensure regional Queensland gets their fair share."

"We would like to see major investments in infrastructure including dam infrastructure and upgrades to the Bruce Hwy in the state budget," Mr Mander said.

"The LNP would also like to see increased ICE treatment and rehab facilities across regional Queensland, including in Wide Bay.

"Labor need to ensure regional Queensland get their fair share in tomorrow's budget and not just fund one infrastructure project in South Brisbane."

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said he wanted both MPs to see the Fraser Coast was a "growing region" with "health, education and infrastructure needs."

"They're aware of the specifics, and it's important they recognise we need better investment into those areas," Cr Seymour said.

About $45 billion is expected to be spent on capital works in this budget, including roads, rail, schools and hospitals.