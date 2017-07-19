BUDGET: Where your rates money will be going

A RECORD $88.4 million will be spent on capital works in the council's 2017/18 budget, handed down in council on Wednesday.

The $275 million budget, unanimously voted by councillors on Wednesday morning, will see money spent on roads infrastructure, waste and recycling programs across the region, and water main replacements.

$3.12 million will be spent on a new sewage treatment plant in Howard.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft called it "the best budget in Queensland."

"While the focus of this budget has been on affordable growth, there are a number of new initiatives specifically designed to boost our local economy and improve lifestyle for our residents and visitors," Cr Loft said.

"This includes $88.4 million in capital works, increasing the pensioner rates concession, and investing more than $2 million into tourism and cultural facilities."

BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS:

$27.78m roads infrastructure

$2.95m waste and recycling

$3.41m park infrastructure

$6.6m water main replacement across the region

$2.1m sewage pumping stations - to connect new comm unities to existing system

$1.43m sewer collection

$1.58m treatment plant upgrades

$2.2m water pumping stations

$1.19m reservoirs

$6.91m airports

$1m tourism

$2.26m footpaths and bikeways

$1.3m coastal infrastructure and protection

$490,000 aquatic centres

319,000 disaster management

$174,000 showgrounds

$604,000 libraries

$279,000 cultural facilities

Finance Councillor Rolf Light said this budget was about "living within our means," saying there would be no new borrowings or debt this year.

"Council has to balance the provision of appropriate services and facilities while being very conscious of the community's capacity to pay," Cr Light said.

"We've been able to find efficiencies and streamline services which can be passed onto ratepayers in reduced costs.

"This council has a focus on maintenance and ensuring that existing facilities last as long as possible."