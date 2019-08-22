Buffs are ready to soar

TAKE OFF: Trojan pilot Matt Handley with passenger Greg Crankshaw about to take to the sky at last year's Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels at Maryborough Airport.

BUDDING aviators, aviation enthusiasts and car buffs will have the chance to see multiple aircraft and many fine examples of our motoring history all in the one place this weekend.

Awe-inspiring aerobatics by the T28 Trojans of Toowoomba-based company Aerotec and precision formation flying displays by vintage DH82 Tiger Moths and the venerable DHC1 Chipmunks and the chance of an adventure flight will be a part of the 2019 Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels.

Two Australian designed and built Winjel aircraft, a Russian Yak 52 and a CT4 trainer along with a large number of general aviation aircraft will also be on display.

The wheels side of things will be taken care of by the Maryborough District Antique Motor Club, Wide Bay Rodders and the Wide Bay MG Car Club.

Food and refreshments along with market stalls will be available during the day and a Saturday evening spit roast dinner will be held.

The 2019 Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels will be held this Saturday, August 24, from 9am and although entry to the airfield is free but a donation would be appreciated.

Money raised will support the operation of Angel Flight and the upcoming Maryborough Military Aviation Museum.