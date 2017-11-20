WATCH: Build a bridge and fill the 'missing link'

THE construction of the Burrum Buxton Bridge will fill the "missing link" on the Fraser Coast, according to One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay, Damian Huxham.

Mr Huxham announced on Monday One Nation would commit $25 million to the construction of a bridge connecting Burrum Heads to Buxton pending a positive outcome from the upcoming feasibility study.

"This simple missing link will absolutely unite the region and especially reading (on Monday) in the (Fraser Coast Chronicle) the amount of deaths on our stretch of road here," he said.

"To be able to go off the Bruce Highway at Gympie and you'll be able to come back onto the Bruce Highway near Gin Gin."

The bridge is quoted at costing about $28 million for the bridge itself and roughly $1 million per kilometre of road works, Mr Huxham said.

"We haven't seemed to have the bipartisan cooperation between political parties for quite some time so that's what I'm bringing to the table," he said.

"We're willing to work with anyone for the betterment of the people we represent."

Hervey Bay One Nation candidate Damian Huxham with Dougie Waters. Inge Hansen

It is believed the bridge would cut travel time from Hervey Bay to Bundaberg down significantly with an estimate travel time of 45 minutes.

It would also create closer access to medical facilities in Buxton as well as for emergency services.

Hinkler Bridge steering committee secretary Dougie Waters said he would love to see the plan come to fruition in his lifetime.

"I've been working on this with my group for over 10 years now and researched back to the late 1800s," he said.

"Developments moved further north on the Bruce Highway and didn't develop back to Hervey Bay (and) that was the reason the bridge didn't come to fruition earlier."

Mr Waters said the link would boost tourism and direct traffic between Hervey Bay and Bundaberg so they can avoid the stretch of raod between Maryborough and Childers.

Mr Huxham agreed it would boost tourism encouraging "nomads" to visit.

"You'll be able to set up a commuter hub between the two hubs of Bundaberg and Hervey Bay," he said.

"But not just that, it'll ignite everything from Poona right up to Gin Gin and every little place in between.

"We're really a jewel in the crown here on the Fraser Coast and this one bit of infrastructure will really move us forward."