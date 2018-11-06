Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Bear Luke Beetham.
Maryborough Bear Luke Beetham. Alistair Brightman
AFL

BUILD THE BEARS: Maryborough's focus to play seniors

Matthew McInerney
by
6th Nov 2018 8:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: Maryborough Bears will play senior footy again next year despite suffering the worst Aussie rules season in Queensland.

The on-field results weren't pretty by any stretch. They lost all 17 games (with one forfeit) in the AFL Wide Bay seniors competition this year, conceded an average of 245 points a game and kicked a total of just 334 throughout the 18-game regular season.

The Bears had the worst record out of 27 reserve and senior competitions in Queensland, but those numbers mean little to a club determined to build a long-term stronghold in the AFL Wide Bay.

Bears president Steve Marsh, who took over the role midway through the season, said the club was determined to build for the future.

It is not about the immediate achievement of success - the committee's aim is to build a club that will last.

Marsh revealed the club's aim is to again field teams in both senior and reserve grade AFL Wide Bay competitions, on top of the open women's and the under-15 girls league.

"Our focus is on the senior side and to get that going, and most likely we'll have a reserve grade team of older blokes who just want to get out and have a kick,” Marsh said.

"We've got a few fellas who have played for the Bears before who are keen to come back, and there's a few guys from other clubs who have expressed some interest.

"The whole aim is to get the club back together again.”

Mick Bickers has been appointed as Maryborough's senior coach.

Russell Green, who coached the Bears to a 2017 reserve grade flag then took on the tough job of seniors coach this year, will coach the women.

The Bears will begin pre-season training at Port City Park in Maryborough in all grades at 4pm on Sunday.

afl wide bay aussie rules fcsport maryborough bears
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Student charged in street brawl chaos acted in self-defence

    premium_icon Student charged in street brawl chaos acted in self-defence

    News Puncher told cops 'it was one of the dumbest things I've done in my life'

    LETTERS: Don't force fluoride on us

    LETTERS: Don't force fluoride on us

    Letters to the Editor Our letter-writers debate fluoride issue.

    • 6th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
    • 1 peter1954
    Family heartbreak as mum and daughter die in head-on

    premium_icon Family heartbreak as mum and daughter die in head-on

    News Tributes flow for family ripped apart by fatal crash

    OUR SAY: Embrace good news stories in this tough week

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Embrace good news stories in this tough week

    Opinion It has been a shocking few days for the Fraser Coast.

    • 6th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners