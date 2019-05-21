Tradie accused of preying on female clients faces court

A TOWNSVILLE tradie accused of sexually assaulting his female clients has had his bail amended as fresh charges were laid against him, after another alleged victim came forward.

The builder in his 40s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, first came to the attention of authorities in March after he allegedly sexually assaulted a Kirwan woman during flood repairs.

He has since been further charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of common assault.

It brings the total number of alleged victims to four.

Defence solicitor Andrew Peel asked the man's bail conditions be changed to cover the further alleged offences in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Magistrate Peter Smid continued the man's bail with conditions he must not contact any of the alleged victims.

The matter will next be mentioned on June 10.

It will be alleged the tradie assaulted a 52-year-old woman on March 1 at a Mt Lousia property while he was there conducting flood repairs.

Investigators will allege he touched the victim on the back, breast and backside and also kissed her on the lips.

The woman was home alone at the time and the man was there to repair a damaged shade sail, it will be alleged.

The man has already been charged with seven offences including four counts of sexual assault, two counts of common assault, and unlawful stalking relating to three other alleged victims.

The tradie has come to the attention of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission, which confirmed it was aware of the allegations and monitoring court proceedings.

According to Queensland Building and Construction Commission records, the man currently holds three active licenses in joinery, carpentry, and as a low rise builder.

His construction tickets date back to the early 2000s.