The CFMEU has slammed building company Hansen Yuncken after a truck driver reportedly almost lost his leg in a workplace incident at a USC construction site. Photo: Contributed
News

Builder slammed after leg ‘mutilated’ on USC site

Ashley Carter
6th Nov 2019 11:36 AM
A NON-DISTURBANCE order has been issued for the University of the Sunshine Coast's Petrie campus construction site after a truck driver reportedly almost lost his leg in a workplace incident.

The CFMEU issued a statement this morning slamming builder Hansen Yuncken after what the union said was an "appalling disregard for the safety of its workforce".

On Monday, the worker was hospitalised with a "badly mutilated leg" after the incident at the construction site.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland inspectors issued the non-disturbance order on part of the site, meaning no further work can proceed until investigations are complete.

According to the CFMEU, inspectors have also issued a range or enforcement notices ordering the contractor on the site to rectify serious safety breaches.

CFMEU state secretary Michael Ravbar claimed the incident came after a series of safety breaches by the builder.

The Daily has contacted Hansen Yuncken for comment. The University of the Sunshine Coast declined to comment.

