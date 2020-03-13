Menu
An artist's impression of what the Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions Factory will look like. Photo: File
Builders appointed for munitions factory

Stuart Fast
13th Mar 2020 4:47 PM
RHEINMETALL NIOA MUNITIONS (RNM) has announced that Badge Constructions has been appointed as the builder for the $60m state-of-the-art munitions forging facility on the Fraser Coast.

Badge expects approximately 70 per cent of the project’s work will flow to local businesses, reinforcing RNM’s commitment to the region.

The forging facility, including an office and warehouse, will be fully operational by 2022 on a four hectare site.

The office will be constructed with Hyne and Son’s timber that has been grown in the local region, with material being chosen to reduce the project’s carbon footprint.

Robert Nioa, Managing Director of NIOA and Director of RNM, said the component of work to flow to the local region was an important factor when the successful builder was chosen for the project.

“We underlined the importance of local input for this work when we appointed a local in Jeff Crabtree as our Project Manager.

“We want to create as many local opportunities as possible and we’re excited to reach this next step,” Mr Nioa said.

Mr Nioa thanked the Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien for his continued support while also acknowledging the contributions of the Queensland State Government through its Jobs and Regional Growth Program and the Fraser Coast Regional Council. BADGE is a privately owned Australian company with more than 35 years’ experience and offices on the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

Badge Sunshine Coast Manager Andrew Lanskey said the construction firm was delighted to be appointed to a project that will be so important to its local community.

“We estimate that, at the peak of construction, we will have 90 workers on site each day with many coming from the local region,” Mr Lanskey said.

