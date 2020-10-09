Builders, cafes among 65 Qld company collapses
Companies across Queensland have been handed to liquidators or administrators as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cripple businesses.
Sixty-five Queensland companies were put in liquidation or administration since September 1.
They range from building companies, cafes and restaurants and wreckers.
ARROW ACCESS
Queensland building company Arrow Access Pty Ltd collapsed into administration with $3.5m in debts and just $1 in its accounts.
Arrow Access was put under the control of joint administrators Matthew Bookless and Terry van der Velde on October 1.
According to the report the company owes $736,392 in wages and superannuation to employees - listed under related companies.
Arrow Access director James Howson could not be reached for comment.
The Australian Taxation Office is listed as the largest creditor, owed $1.96m, according to a report on the company's financial activities.
Queensland's Office of State Revenue is owed $126,614 while WorkCover is out of pocket $70,291.
Three companies, TJM Group NSW, TJM Scaffolding and Arrow Access Services, are listed as related party creditors owed a combined $1.393m.
The joint administrators did not respond to a request for comment.
Two related companies, TJM Holdings (QLD) Pty Ltd and Arrow NSW, owe a combined $2.177m to Arrow Access (QLD) for loans.
SOUTH STRADDIE
Liquidators have been appointed to a Gold Coast tourism business offering sailing day trips as the state's top tourism chief warns more operators will go to the wall.
James Imray, of Rodgers Reidy, has taken control of Tallship Island Adventures, a family-run company launched in 2004 by tourism identities Bruce and Margaret Nicholls.
The business, which was based next to Marina Mirage, deployed a three-masted sailing vessel named after infamous pirate Sir Henry Morgan as well as a 32m catamaran.
Tallships offered day trips to the couple's previously owned McClarens Landing Resort on South Stradbroke Island. The couple also provided parasailing, whale watching and private parties.
COMPANIES IN LIQUIDATION
BIGA LTD
ACN: 091512702
K.L AND B.M. INVESTMENTS PTY. LTD.
ACN: 009799875
CIVIL AND LANDSCAPING (SA) PTY LTD
ACN: 622884600
ECOSLICE PTY LTD
ACN: 619563334
ECOSLICE IP PTY LTD
ACN: 626872106
Antil 21 Pty Ltd Formerly Known as Filblast Services Pty Ltd
ACN: 628262582
1800 Flood Pty Ltd
ACN: 630735947
Sterling Nominees Pty. Ltd. trading as Sterling Investment Trust
ACN: 109707728
ER 24 Pty Ltd
ACN: 131206945
Delphisquare Pty Ltd
ACN: 620161239
Delphisquare IPM Pty Ltd
ACN: 620161186
MAKIMOTO (NOOSA) PTY LTD
ACN: 613201166
SA EXPRESS PTY LTD
ACN: 166751202
High Street Townsville Pty Ltd
ACN: 48155396062
Powell Sands Pty Ltd
ACN: 90121876873
Block & Son Pty Ltd
ACN: 22619442974
Hire Buy Sell Pty Ltd
ACN: 25140548205
Lacetal Pty Ltd
ACN: 90011011617
Urban Construct (Qld) Pty Ltd
ACN: 20147376574
Urban Construct Developments (Qld) Pty Ltd
ACN: 52149706267
Urban Construct Project Marketing (Qld) Pty Ltd
ACN: 85161193808
Slb Media Pty Ltd Trading As Steve Boyle Studios
ACN: 66151860098
Behan Incorporated Pty Ltd
ACN: 44009683961
Strong Coffee Pty. Ltd
ACN: 32165380487
Thefourpillars Pty Ltd
ACN: 53630172708
Riolake Pty Ltd Trading As Previously Trading As Bros Car Co
ACN: 85614274172
Pop Concrete Services Pty Ltd
ACN: 50146803143
Pop Concrete Pty Ltd
ACN: 28603792543
Driftco Management Pty Ltd
ACN: 25108644373
Somi Co Pty Ltd Trading As Teppanyaki Kitchen Garden City
ACN: 33622079930
Riafa Pty Ltd Fka 'Enoten Pty Ltd' Fka 'Event Zero Pty Ltd'
ACN: 51110659375
E.G Tech Pty Ltd
ACN: 21139189978
Subie World Pty Ltd
ACN: 51620948441
Kelam J. Pty Ltd
ACN: 40155602565
Qcon Solutions Pty Ltd
ACN: 12145054182
48 Orchard Street Pty Ltd
ACN: 88604816631
Vue At Red Hill Pty Ltd
ACN: 84166347413
1 Nathan Street Pty Ltd
ACN: 47604798281
Velocity Holdings No. 1 Pty Ltd
ACN: 53605677147
46 Cadell Pty Ltd
ACN: 82605036913
Argus Repair Group Pty Ltd Trading As Argus Repair Group Seq
ACN: 83632603653
Smash Tech 1 Pty Ltd
ACN: 85141369495
The River Group Australia Pty Ltd
ACN: 16165317608
GC Housekeeping Pty Ltd
ACN: 59632115989
A.C.N. 632 109 874 pty Limited Trading As Formerly Couran Cove Operations Pty Ltd
ACN: 56632109874
Tallship Island Adventures Pty Ltd
ACN: 85109605281
Real Estate In Australia Pty Ltd
ACN: 88158415911
Cold Room Contractors Pty. Ltd
ACN: 67612365358
Sgr Pastoral Pty Ltd
ACN: 33606267547
B & B Menkins Pty Ltd
ACN: 93600458400
Linzen Dakabin Pty Ltd
ACN: 79603349739
Ibrahim Pty Ltd trading As Nandos Morayfield
ACN: 41142891245
Simply Garage Doors & Gates Pty Ltd
ACN: 21617733427
Willevie Enterprise Pty Ltd Trading As JKW Industries
ACN: 33628986087
Cardwell Quarry Pty Ltd
ACN: 24010985967
Coral Coast Hospitality Pty Ltd
ACN: 24623637589
Reef Earthmoving Pty Ltd
ACN: 49122525802
534 Rb Plains Road Pty Ltd
ACN: 86163063287
Penrose International Pty Ltd Trading as DC Imports; Perth Quad Bikes
ACN: 48138421691
COMPANIES IN ADMINISTRATION
Island Resolution Pty Ltd trading as Formerly known as Couran Cove Island Resort Pty Ltd
ACN: 609386905
Pacific Plumbing Group Pty Ltd
ACN: 158238530
Weststate Consortium Pty Ltd
ACN: 607446024
SCARCHI & BOSTON PTY LTD trading as VAPOR BROS
ACN: 611204883
JRD Number 1 Pty Ltd
ACN: 164726578
Arrow Access (QLD) Pty Ltd
ACN: 624575855
