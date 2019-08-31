Building blocks for business on the Fraser Coast

GET DOWN TO BUSINESS: Entrepreneurship facilitator Rebecca Corbett runs workshops mentoring Fraser Coast businesses funded by the federal government.

GET DOWN TO BUSINESS: Entrepreneurship facilitator Rebecca Corbett runs workshops mentoring Fraser Coast businesses funded by the federal government. Nathan Benjamin Photography

WHILE the Fraser Coast has one of the worst unemployment rates in the state, business owners are bucking the trend.

Entrepreneurship expert and mentor, Rebecca Corbett, works with 17 business owners, helping them get started and grow.

Her free business development workshops and mentoring sessions are offered by Business Leap Wide Bay Burnett, through Federal Government funding.

"When you go and see a business mentor their role is not to tell you how to run your business - you are the expert in your own business,” Ms Corbett said.

"What we do is ask some really challenging questions, pose scenarios and help the business owner come to their own decisions.

"Some people only come in once, do a session to look at where they are at and where they want to go. Other people come every month.”

Ms Corbett started her own book-keeping business five years ago.

Know what it's like to run a small business, she avoids a one-size-fits-all approach.

"I like asking the question, 'how much money do they have to invest in a website?' instead of saying 'you need to budget $3000 for a website',” she said.

"Not everything will work for everyone. For example, people look at a business doing very well on Facebook and think it will work for them too without any idea about the strategy behind that business.”

Ms Corbett said business owners often made the mistake of running their business using the equation "sales minus expenses equals profit.”

"You also need to swap the equation around - sales minus profit equals expenses,” she said.

"The biggest mistake is generally not paying yourself a wage or having money for tax and super.”

Based at the Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre, Ms Corbett regularly travels to the Fraser Coast.

"I can see three or four people a day and I offer small group sessions up to 10 people at a time,” she said.

Ms Corbett said her sessions often led to innovative business ideas.

She pointed to an example of two ladies who met at a "think-tank” session.

One ran an art gallery, the other was an art therapist.

"The thought was raised about doing together weekly classes instead of one-on-one to make it more cost effective, and the lady at the gallery said 'well, I have a space',” Ms Corbett said.

"Now they do weekly group sessions there and are having a great result.”

For more information head to businessleap.org.au.