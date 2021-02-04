BUILDING BOOM: The changing the face of the Fraser Coast

Fraser Coast Projects: Rheinmetall Nioa Factory, Forest Wind Project wind farm, Reflections by the Bay and the new Hervey Bay Bunnings.

From large housing estates to big engineering projects and vital infrastructure, the Fraser Coast is set for several large scale developments.

Here are seven big projects currently underway or coming soon to the region.

Forest Wind Project

It’s a sky high project, with a sky high $2 billion price tag.

The Forest Wind Project is a wind farm development set to be built in the Tuan forestry between Maryborough and Gympie, with 226 wind turbines planned for the site.

The project is set to create 400 jobs and will be the biggest wind farm in the Southern hemisphere when complete.

The projected Forest Wind Project.

Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions Factory

The Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions Factory being built in Maryborough West is a $60 million project, which is expected to bring 100 jobs to the region.

Construction on the factory began in April 2020 and the facility is expected to be fully operation by 2022.

When completed, the factory will produce artillery shells for the Australian Defence Force and allied militaries.

The under-construction facility also recently hosted Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Overall site progress of the $60m Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions (RNM) artillery shell forging factory in Maryborough.

Hervey Bay Hospice

This project is designed to bring big benefit to the Hervey Bay community.

The $7 million hospice is based along Urraween Rd and will provide critical end of life care where loved ones in our community can pass away with peace once built.

The project was funded by the Hinkler Regional Deal and construction on the site began in November 2020 with the facility expected to open in mid-2021.

SOD TURNING: (L) Mayor George Seymour, Founder and Secretary of Fraser Coast Hospice Association Jasine Leslie and Minister Keith Pitt turn the first sod at the sit of the Hervey Bay Hospice. Photo: Stuart Fast

Hervey Bay CBD Redevelopment

As part of the Hinkler Regional Deal, the Hervey Bay CBD is set to be redeveloped.

There is over $70 million behind this project backed by Federal and Local Governments which will go towards an expanded USC Hervey Bay Campus, new council administration and disaster co-ordination centre, new council library and theatre space and redevelopment of the road and pedestrian network.

The broad scope of this projects means that construction is expected to start in July 2021 and be complete by June 2023.

Bruce Highway Tiaro Flood Immunity Project

Also known as the Tiaro Bypass, this $107 million project will see a two lane highway built around the Fraser Coast town to increase the flood immunity, safety and efficiency of the Bruce Highway.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads says the bypass will remove a large portion of heavy vehicles from the Tiaro township, improving safety and liveability for residents.



The department is currently is working on the draft design of the new highway.

Reflections on the Bay

This retirement housing development in Hervey Bay has recently completed the first of six construction stages, creating a new community in the heart of city.

Once completed, the overall development will have 132 independent living units and a community centre with an indoor, outdoor swimming pool, a wellness hub, library, coffee centre, bowls and putting green.

The project supported 110 construction jobs and another 15 jobs will be created when the community centre is operational.

Chief Operations Officer Damian Foley at the site of Reflections By The Bay. Photo: Stuart Fast

Hervey Bay Bunnings

A new $55 million Bunnings is set to be built in Hervey Bay.

Council approved the development in November, which will see the current Hervey Bay Bunnings close and new, bigger store built on the vacant block of land at the intersection of Main St and McLiver street.

Construction is expected to start in mid-2021 with the store expected to open in 2022, with 145 jobs created as part of the construction.