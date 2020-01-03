Building castles at Bay beach to beat cancer

New Years Eve - Torquay. Russell Booth from Maryborough with Monique and Charmaine Bailey from Hervey Bay and a preview for the Hervey Bay Relay For Life Sandcastle Competition this coming weekend.Photo: Alistair Brightman

ON SATURDAY the sand will fly at Scarness Beach as families come together to take part in an annual competition.

The sandcastle building competition is the brainchild of Monique Bailey, 11.

The competition was first held five years ago and raises funds for Relay for Life.

Monique and her family, including mum Charmaine, have raised tens of thousands of dollars for Relay for Life and the Queensland Cancer Council over the years.

The sandcastle competition alone has raised about $4000 over the years.

"We as a family have always done Relay for Life," Charmaine said.

She said the event had become more and more meaningful for the family as they encountered people battling the disease.

Then Monique developed a passion for sandcastles.

Charmaine said the competition was now something they looked forward to each year.

"It's great," she said.

"We usually have a good 50-odd families.

"There's a really good feel about it - a real community spirit.

"People approach Monique and thank her because they haven't got down and dug in the sand for years.

"It's nice to see whole families working together."

Over the years, Monique has seen many stunning sandcastles, from cars to crocodiles and even a Hogwarts parcel.

The event will be held from 3.30pm at Scarness Beach opposite the Beach House Hotel

"I hope everyone can come and join us on the day," Charmaine said.

Entry into the competition is free.