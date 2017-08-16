Building family gets big surprise at awards

The beautiful beach home, built by Thomsens Builders, on the waterâ€™s edge at Boonooroo looking over at Fraser Island. Thomsens Builders won House of the Year after entering into the Wide Bay Burnett Housing and Construction Awards.

THEY knew it was special but building family Steve and Mandy Thomsen were still surprised when their Boonooroo beach home was named the best in the region.

The couple who started Thomsens Builders 25 years ago entered one of their most challenging builds into this year's Wide Bay Burnett Housing and Construction Awards and came out on top.

The awards were held at the Beach House Hotel earlier this month.

"We built a beautiful home for some people, so to showcase their home we entered into the awards,” Mandy said.

"Technically there was a lot of challenges in the building - beautiful but a lot of product and design in it.

"It was a beautiful beach home on the water's edge at Boonooroo looking over at Fraser Island.”

The couple have been members of the master builders association for 25 years and entered into the awards whenever they felt they had built an extra special home.

They have won awards previously including a state award 20 years ago.

"We weren't even thinking about it when we entered the home - there are beautiful homes in Bundaberg, Bargara, Toogoom, Craignish - quality homes - and we are up against all of those homes of that standard,” Mandy said.

"My son who is our head carpenter said he heard from competing builders who said they had it in the bag and we knew there was a quality list,” Mandy said

"We were stoked to win our category.”

Along with prestigious award Thomsens also won the category Individual Homes $651,000-750,000.

"This home was more challenging because of its content - it had a lot of non-standard products and design,” Mandy said.

"It was a lot harder to design, a lot more work than your average home.

"Steve was so excited and we were really shocked accepting the award.

"We just thought we would showcase it for respect to the designer and the family

"Because we have such quality sub-contractors and wonderful suppliers it made the home even more spectacular.

"The building had custom-made windows and timber products, speciality timber.

"Every trade and supplier had to go above and beyond for this to come together.”

Taking out the Project of the Year award for new supermarket in Maryborough, Fresh & Save, was Hutchinsons Builders.

Project manager Mick Cummings said the $8 million bright red store was a one-off build.

"The supermarket brought in new ideas with bold colours, large names - I was excited to do the job,” he said

"It was a great opportunity to work with a new client and our team at Hutchinsons did exceptional work.”

Mick said the company used more than 40 per cent of local labour, contractors and tradespeople.

Masters Builders manager for the Wide Bay Burnett and Sunshine Coast Will Wilson said invitations to the annual awards went out to all members early in the year.

He said they had a fantastic group of builders and judges visited every project entered from south of Tiaro to Agnes Waters.