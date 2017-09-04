29°
Business gutted by overnight fire

Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

A BUILDING in Hervey Bay has been destroyed by an overnight fire last night.

Torquay Fire Station acting station officer Dave Crisp said about 3.15am, emergency services were called out to Quality Workwear on Islander Rd where flames were visible.

Mr Crisp said the entire premises was "pretty much destroyed".

"The main fire was in the centre of the building," Mr Crisp said.

"Due to the building fire safety construction of the complex, the adjoining premises were not affected by the fire but were affected by smoke."

Mr Crisp said the flames were extinguished within an hour but emergency services were on scene for hours.

"Police offers have secured the premises and they'll be there today," he said.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and investigations will continue today.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
