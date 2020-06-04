Building scheme to support Coast’s timber workers

Grants for new home builds and major renovations are good news for Fraser Coast workers, including those in the timber industry.

Grants for new home builds and major renovations are good news for Fraser Coast workers, including those in the timber industry.

A BOLD government scheme aimed at bolstering the nation’s construction industry will create and support jobs on the Fraser Coast.

The region’s federal MPs welcomed the HomeBuilder program, saying it will get Coast tradies working and support a range of industries.

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said the $680 million program, which will deliver $25,000 grants for new home builds and major renovations, would secure 1000 jobs in his electorate.

He said it was especially good news for the region’s timber industry.

“The flow-on effect of these grants will help construction businesses, sole-trader builders, contractors, property developers, construction materials manufacturers, engineers, designers and architects, as well as smaller local businesses like paint and tile and homemaker shops,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Perhaps most importantly, it will also secure the future of Wide Bay’s significant timber industry, which creates more than 500 direct jobs in Maryborough alone, and indirectly creates more than 1000 jobs in Wide Bay including in processing, transport and other related businesses.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt also welcomed the scheme, saying it would benefit tradies and all businesses involved in construction.

“This package will keep our local builders, plumbers, electricians, tilers, apprentices and trainees in their jobs,” Mr Pitt said.

“But it’s not just the workers on the tools, it’s the hardware shop, the timber yard, the flooring company, the paint shop, that will supply the materials for this construction.”

The program opened yesterday and runs until December 31 this year.

Construction must be contracted to commence within three months of the contract date.

HomeBuilder applicants will be subject to eligibility criteria, including income caps of $125,000 for singles and $200,000 for couples based on their most recent assessable income.

A national dwelling price cap of $750,000 will apply for new home builds, and a renovation price range of $150,000 up to $750,000 will apply to renovating an existing home with a current value of no more than $1.5 million.