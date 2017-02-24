34°
Building tides promise action for keen reef fishos

Andrew Chorley | 24th Feb 2017 1:00 PM
TUNA FOR TEA: Adrian Morley reeled in this longtail while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.
TUNA FOR TEA: Adrian Morley reeled in this longtail while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing. andrew chorley

THIS week we have building tides which will get things moving again for reef fisher folk after a quiet period over the neap tides.

Burrum

In the river, the usual suspects have been on offer; barramundi, jacks and grunter are active throughout the river.

This week the tides will begin to suit whiting anglers, with the flats out the front worth a look along with Black Bank.

Local Reefs

The local reefs were a little slow this past week but things will improve over the coming days.

Fishing the shallow reefs generally requires early starts before dawn with fresh cut baits working well.

Grunter, coral trout, blue parrot, blackall and sweetlip have been reported off the shallow reefs.

Platypus Bay

Up in Platypus Bay, various mackerel can be found on the reefs along with pencil squid.

For sport fisherman things have improved with more tuna action about.

Queenfish, golden trevally, blackall and sweetlip have also been reported.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier a few big barra have been reported.

Other species reported have been golden trevally, queenfish and the odd mackerel when the water is a bit cleaner on the high tide.

Sandy Strait

In the strait, barra and salmon have been reported coming from the western side of Fraser Island and Turkey Strait.

Sweetlip, scarlets, blackall and cod have been reported off the deep ledges in the strait. If you are after a feed of grunter try the lower reaches of the Susan and the Mary Rivers with small live baits working well.

Barra have been active with captures reported from River Heads up to the town reaches.

Some good results have been reported among anglers who have been using soft vibes along with deep trolling.

