Building tides should bring on great winter fishing

WINTER has not yet arrived on the Fraser Coast, warmer than normal temperatures for this time of year have made for some great days on the boat.

Building tides should bring on some great fishing with the reefs, local beaches and Sandy Strait great spots to get among some of our winter species.

BURRUM

Diver whiting can be found out from Woodgate, Burrum and Toogoom.

Using live yabbies, squid strips and blood worms have been getting the most bites.

Bream anglers have been getting some good specimens around Black Bank and the boat ramps.

Jew can be found in the deep holes of the Burrum River but please be mindful of the minimum size limit of 75cm.

LOCAL REEFS

Out from Point Vernon the local reefs have been producing some squire, squid, coral trout, grunter and blackall.

Diver whiting can also be found off Pt Vernon.

Out from Urangan the Artificial Reef, Moon Ledge and the Outer Banks have been producing some small snapper on soft plastics and fresh baits along with a few sweetlip.

Squid can also be found around the Islands, shallow reefs and weed beds around the northern strait.

PLATYPUS BAY

Westerlies this week have made it hard to get up to Platypus Bay on a regular basis.

Snapper are present but not abundant yet, they are taking live yakkas and soft plastics.

Longtail tuna can be found around the yakka balls and golden trevally have also been reported. School and Spanish mackerel have also been about.

For reef fisherman scarlets and grass sweetlip can be found with best results coming at night.

SANDY STRAIT

The Sandy Strait has been a good area to go looking for some bread and butter species.

Good bream have been showing up around South Head and areas like Kingfisher Resort Jetty, Ungowa and the creek entrances in the lower strait.

Whiting can be found on the flats with Sheridan Flats producing some good fish.

Small golden trevally can be found along the ledges and in the deep holes of the creeks with soft plastics and light micro jigs getting results.

The Great Sandy Strait. Contributed

URANGAN PIER

The Urangan Pier has seen the usual species, bream, whiting and flathead have been reported.

Fishing at night has been producing the best catches of bream and whiting.

Good-sized squid have also been coming off the pier along with the odd golden trevally in the second channel.