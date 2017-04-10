Bull chase: Owners hold responsibility of escaped cattle

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will not change their policy on handling wandering stock, after an escaped bull was euthanised earlier this week.

Police, council workers and Queensland Fire and Emergency crews had an interesting night in Hervey Bay after discovering a bull making his way around town for nearlyl five hours.

A council spokesman said each case was taken on its merits when handling escaped livestock, stating it was the responsibility of owners to ensure that fences and enclosures were adequate to stop wandering stock.

"Compliance officers move the stock to a safe area away from the road, back to their home property if possible.

There have been 46 calls involving wandering stock this financial year."