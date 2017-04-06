Bull leads police, council and firies on 5 hr chase in Bay

POLICE, council workers and Queensland Fire and Emergency crews had an interesting night in Hervey Bay after discovering a bull making his way around town.

The bull was first spotted by patrolling police officers on the corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Tavistock St at 12.30am on Thursday morning.

Hervey Bay police Senior Constable Jules Tyson said two police units along with council workers and fire fighters struggled to capture the bull for about four and a half hours as he led police all the way to Alice St near WetSide Water Park.

The bull led crews on a chase around town and when police had it cornered, it attempted to jump over a young female constable.

The animal was finally caught and tranquilised by council at 5am.