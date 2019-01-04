Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MORNING SURPRISE: A small bull shark was hooked in the shallows off Torquay Beach on Friday by a Hervey Bay angler.
MORNING SURPRISE: A small bull shark was hooked in the shallows off Torquay Beach on Friday by a Hervey Bay angler. Matthew McInerney
News

Bull shark hooked in Hervey Bay shallows

Blake Antrobus
by
4th Jan 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEACHGOERS on their morning run got a surprise when a Hervey Bay angler landed his latest catch.

A small bull shark, less than a metre in length, was hooked in shallow water off Torquay Beach near the Hervey Bay Sailing Club just after 8am on Friday.

Surprised onlookers watched the angler release the hook from the fish's mouth before it darted back into the ocean.

No-one was bitten.

The sharks are commonly sighted in Fraser Coast waters and can grow up to 3.5m.

Some anglers have reported catching up to one shark a week in areas like the Urangan Pier.

In January last year, a massive 4m tiger shark was reeled in at Sandy Cape on Fraser Island.

bull shark fcenvironment fraser coast hervey bay shark
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man airlifted to hospital after suspected irukandji sting

    Man airlifted to hospital after suspected irukandji sting

    News A man in his twenties was airlifted to hospital after being stung by a deadly irukandji jellyfish.

    Butchulla unite against fracking the Wide Bay

    premium_icon Butchulla unite against fracking the Wide Bay

    Business Push for a permanent ban on fracking in the Wide Bay has ramped up

    Fears of fake cops as authorities probe police impersonation

    premium_icon Fears of fake cops as authorities probe police impersonation

    Crime Public fears after scammers start impersonating police

    Fraser Coast crocodile sighting statistics revealed

    Fraser Coast crocodile sighting statistics revealed

    Environment Boonooroo and Fraser Island were among the reported hot spots

    Local Partners