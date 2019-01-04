Bull shark hooked in Hervey Bay shallows

MORNING SURPRISE: A small bull shark was hooked in the shallows off Torquay Beach on Friday by a Hervey Bay angler.

MORNING SURPRISE: A small bull shark was hooked in the shallows off Torquay Beach on Friday by a Hervey Bay angler. Matthew McInerney

BEACHGOERS on their morning run got a surprise when a Hervey Bay angler landed his latest catch.

A small bull shark, less than a metre in length, was hooked in shallow water off Torquay Beach near the Hervey Bay Sailing Club just after 8am on Friday.

Surprised onlookers watched the angler release the hook from the fish's mouth before it darted back into the ocean.

No-one was bitten.

The sharks are commonly sighted in Fraser Coast waters and can grow up to 3.5m.

Some anglers have reported catching up to one shark a week in areas like the Urangan Pier.

In January last year, a massive 4m tiger shark was reeled in at Sandy Cape on Fraser Island.