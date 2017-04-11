"Bull" shot after five hour chase in Bay actually a weaner

THE cow that was shot by responding officers after a five-hour chase through Hervey Bay was just weeks away from entering its first show, its former owner says.

What was described as a bull by emergency services was a nine-month-old weaner steer, and had come from the Tandora property in Dundathu, owned by Lindsay Titmarsh.

Lindsay said the young Charbray steer had been sold to Hervey Bay State High School less than a week before it escaped and led police, fire fighters and council officers on a chase from Tavistock St, Pialba to Alice St near WetSide Water Park, Point Vernon.

"We were heartbroken when we found out," Mr Titmarsh told the Chronicle.

"It had just come off the mother. The four [bought by the school] were the pick out of 800, it was a beautiful calf."

A council spokesman told the Chronicle the decision was made to shoot the animal on the night of its escape after it gave chase for hours.

"Concerns were raised by police and emergency services about the risks to motorists, and after attempts to capture or tranquilise it had failed," he said.

Mr Titmarsh said it was always sad for a cattle producer to lose young animals.

"It's a shame we lost one of ours, it's your duty to look after them," he said.

"We got it through the drought looking really special, it was just a wasted life, that's it."

The steer was sold to the school for $1200.

The council will make no changes to the way it manages wandering livestock as a result of the incident, and said the responsibility of stock was that of the owners to make sure enclosures were adequate.

The Department of Education and Training has been contacted for comment.