Dogs back Pay with contract extension

Dean Pay’s contract has been extended for a further season. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Canterbury have shown a tremendous amount of faith in under-fire coach Dean Pay by extending his deal with the club for a further 12 months.

The new deal - which has come as a shock to many following the Bulldogs' winless start to the season - will keep Pay at the club until the end of 2020.

Bulldogs Chief Executive Andrew Hill backed Pay as the man to lead the youthful Canterbury squad towards greater success.

"The Bulldogs are a club that absolutely believes in supporting our people to be the best they can be," Hill said.

"We believe it is important to give Dean the backing to lead our young squad forward.

"Our role as a club is to provide Dean with the best possible environment to succeed.

"By extending his contract we are showing the faith in him that is a crucial part of that process.

"We are a strong and united club looking to lay the platform for future success and Dean's extension is part of our overall plan moving forward."