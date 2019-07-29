Bulldogs charge home for win

PASS: Brothers Bulldog Michael Lovett handballs away from The Waves' Jaden Enever earlier this season.

AUSSIE RULES: Brothers Bulldogs will have official bragging rights as the best team in Bundaberg in AFL Wide Bay seniors for the next 12 months.

The side defeated The Waves in the final derby of the season by 11 points at Brothers Sports Complex on Saturday.

Brothers charged home in the final quarter, kicking six goals while overturning a 19-point final-term deficit into a win.

The Bulldogs have now won thrice over The Waves this season, compared to one for the Eagles.

Bulldogs player Ben Davis kicked three goals for the side. Tristan Taylor kicked two.

The win keeps Brothers in third, which is where they are likely to stay after Hervey Bay defeated Bay Power by 44 points.

The Waves next play Bay Power in the only game next week as Brothers and Hervey Bay have the bye.