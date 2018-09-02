Menu
Div 1 premiers Bullets Boscia.
Netball

RESULTS: Bullets win Hervey Bay's Div 1 netball title

Matthew McInerney
by
2nd Sep 2018 7:12 PM

NETBALL: Bay Bullets are back on top of Hervey Bay Netball after a six-point win against Breakaways Titans in the Division 1 grand final on Saturday.

The game was much tighter than the final score may indicate, as both squads left everything on the court.

It was a historic day for Hervey Bay Netball. Every club was represented in what were the last games to be played on the PCYC courts before they move to the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct next year.

GRAND FINAL RESULTS

Div 1: Bullets Boscia 41 def Breakaways Titans 35

Div 2: Bullets Bulletproof 32 def Flames Hustlers 13

Div 3: Breakaways Terrors 43 def Cosmos Novas 38

Div 5: St James Jaguars 44 def Bullets Blitz 33

Div 6: St James Tigers 34 def Flames Firestorm 21

Div 7: Bullets Shockwaves 28 def Breakaways Hustlers 25

Div 8: Cosmos Blitz 18 def Breakaways Mighty Midgets 12

Div 9: Bullets Gangsters 27 def Breakaways Blitz 25

Div 10: Breakaways Bright Sparks 12 def St James Pocket Rockets 6

bullets netball fcsport hervey bay netball
Fraser Coast Chronicle

