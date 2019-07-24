Menu
Brothers Shane and Joel Kraut follow young bull rider Hevahnee Pearse as she comes out of the gates. The senior bull riders will compete with Hevahnee at the Torbanlea Rodeo. contributed
Bullrider follows dad's footsteps

Boni Holmes
24th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
HEVAHNEE Pearse will dig in and hold on with all her butterflies when she competes at this weekend's Torbanlea Rodeo.

It is the butterflies the young nine-year-old gets as she sits on the mini bulls waiting to be let out of the chutes that she finds exciting about the sport.

The young bullrider, who is following in the footsteps of her rodeo hero, Sunny Pearce (aka Dad), will be competing in her fourth ride.

"He has the most faith in me; he got me into it and he rides to. I was only eight on my first ride," she said.

Hevahnee said she has made the six-second time once.

"I tied in fourth place with a score of 55 at the Maryborough Show. That was my third ride and I was so excited I won prize money."

VAHN'S TIPS FOR JUNIOR BULLRIDERS

Stay on

Listen to adults - they have done it before and know what they're doing

Keep your balance with the opposite arm you are holding on with

Squeeze the knees - which just means dig my knees in to help hang on.

