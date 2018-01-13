Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Bullrider ready for Buckin madness

Tiaro's Travis Franklin.
Tiaro's Travis Franklin. Matthew McInerney
Matthew McInerney
by

TRAVIS Franklin is out to continue his run of success at Monster Buckin Madness tonight.

The Tiaro bullrider will be one of up to 30 riders ready to take on the region's best bulls at the Stafford Park, Hervey Bay, event.

For Mr Franklin, it's an opportunity to grow the sport alongside a field of top-quality bullriders.

"It's really good for the sport and spectators as it will bring the best riders from around," he said.

"It should be a good field, up to 30. It's more than what we're used to, it's up there with keeping the spectators involved.

"I ride about once a weekend or fortnight, and we practice if there's no competition.

"I'm trying to get it going more in this area."

The 38-year-old, who started bullriding when he was 15 but returned to the sport last year after a run of serious injuries, said his plan of attack was simple.

"The game plan is to have a bunch of fun, I treat every day as it comes," he said.

The event starts at 4.30pm.

Topics:  fcsport

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Search for deadly Irukandji at Bay beach

Search for deadly Irukandji at Bay beach

A SEARCH for stingers will take place on Torquay beach this weekend after the recent discovery of a deadly Irukandji on the western side of Fraser Island.

Bay cop to retire after lifelong career in police force

Snr Cnst Bob Groves retiring from the police force.

He started the police beat at age 15.

8 fun things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Ryen Andrews-Young demonstrates the wall of fire ahead of Monster Buckin' Madness, at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park.

A bull riding and monster truck show is on Saturday.

Deputy Mayor says it's time for gambling reforms

The results are in.

August recorded the greatest loss with a total of $5,409,611.

Local Partners

Cricket continues in M'boro and the Bay

Maryborough cricket players will play their second week of Twenty20 matches today.

Our riders compete at Cycling Spectacular

IN FORM: Dylan Newbery, winner of the Sprinter's and Polka-Dot jerseys in the 2018 Fed Uni Road Nats, held at Buninyong, Victoria.

The 100-lap madison the last event on the program.

Family blocking $1.7b stadium

National Youth Championships for boys ,football at Coffs C.ex stadium. 14 yrs NNSW country vs victoria country..03 October 2016.

Premier League club Chelsea have found themselves in The Castle