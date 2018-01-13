Bullrider ready for Buckin madness

TRAVIS Franklin is out to continue his run of success at Monster Buckin Madness tonight.

The Tiaro bullrider will be one of up to 30 riders ready to take on the region's best bulls at the Stafford Park, Hervey Bay, event.

For Mr Franklin, it's an opportunity to grow the sport alongside a field of top-quality bullriders.

"It's really good for the sport and spectators as it will bring the best riders from around," he said.

"It should be a good field, up to 30. It's more than what we're used to, it's up there with keeping the spectators involved.

"I ride about once a weekend or fortnight, and we practice if there's no competition.

"I'm trying to get it going more in this area."

The 38-year-old, who started bullriding when he was 15 but returned to the sport last year after a run of serious injuries, said his plan of attack was simple.

"The game plan is to have a bunch of fun, I treat every day as it comes," he said.

The event starts at 4.30pm.