Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose leaves the District Court at Southport with her husband. Picture: Adam Head
Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose leaves the District Court at Southport with her husband. Picture: Adam Head
News

‘Bulls--t’: Principal’s husband reacts to defamation case blow

by Greg Stolz
15th Oct 2019 7:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE husband of a Gold Coast high school principal who has launched a landmark $1 million defamation lawsuit against school parents has stormed out of a courtroom calling 'bulls--t' as his wife lost a bid to keep the reason for her mystery suspension a secret.

Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose was suspended from the school in February 2016 before being reinstated four months later. Picture: Adam Head
Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose was suspended from the school in February 2016 before being reinstated four months later. Picture: Adam Head

Long-serving Tamborine Mountain State High principal Tracey Brose is suing five parents she claims defamed her in social media posts after she was suspended from the school in February 2016 before being reinstated four months later.

The reasons for the suspension has never been made public, a defamation trial in Southport District Court has been told.

Court documents allege Mrs Brose was falsely called an 'evil, nasty woman' and a 'lying, manipulative bully' in posts on Facebook and a Change.org petition which was launched by the school P & C president to have her reinstated.

Judge Catherine Muir last week ordered Mrs Brose to hand over three documents relating to her suspension to three of the parents she is suing.

The parents argued that Mrs Brose's reputation was already damaged before the social media posts and that the documents would show she was a 'bad principal' who 'behaved horrendously to those she felt were beneath her'.

 

Donna Baluskas, left, and Laura Lawson who are involved in a legal dispute with Mt Tamborine State School Principal Tracey Brose. Picture: Jason O'Brien
Donna Baluskas, left, and Laura Lawson who are involved in a legal dispute with Mt Tamborine State School Principal Tracey Brose. Picture: Jason O'Brien

 

Mrs Brose's lawyers are seeking an urgent appeal against Judge Muir's ruling that the documents be disclosed to the parents, arguing they were irrelevant and their release could harm her reputation and case.

But their bid to keep the documents confidential until the appeal is heard in the Court of Appeal was unsuccessful, with Judge Muir today ruling against a stay application by Mrs Brose's lawyers.

Judge Muir found Mrs Brose did not have a 'good arguable case' of winning the appeal and ruled that the documents should immediately be released to the parents and that trial should proceed.

As the judge neared the end of her ruling, Mrs Brose's husband sitting in the public gallery loudly muttered 'bullshit' before storming out of the courtroom.

The trial was adjourned until tomorrow to give parties time to read the disputed documents.

The appeal could be heard as early as next week and Judge Muir said she would simply ignore evidence about the documents if the Court of Appeal finds against her decision.

gold coast tamborine mountain state high principal tracey brose

Top Stories

    Tiny hands, big loss: How community helped bring baby home

    premium_icon Tiny hands, big loss: How community helped bring baby home

    News For one hour, five minutes the rest of the world didn't matter. Amanda Guyer looked into the eyes of her newborn daughter - knowing she wouldn't live long.

    Get ready now for potential natural disasters

    premium_icon Get ready now for potential natural disasters

    News 'Families and businesses need to have a disaster management plan'

    Cream of Criers...Why Faces of Fraser Coast are best in Oz

    premium_icon Cream of Criers...Why Faces of Fraser Coast are best in Oz

    News Secret is all in the costumes for these Criers

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards