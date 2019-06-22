Menu
Isiaah Richardson brings the ball down the court for Bundaberg.
Isiaah Richardson brings the ball down the court for Bundaberg.
Bulls to charge towards rivals in CQBL competition

Shane Jones
by
22nd Jun 2019 12:11 PM
BASKETBALL: One of the most intimidating things in this world is being chased by a Bull full of rage.

It happens every year with the running of the Bulls in Spain.

Bundaberg Bulls coach Mick Catlin admits Hervey Bay might face its own version of that tonight when the sides face in the Central Queensland Basketball League.

The unbeaten Bulls in the competition face Hervey Bay after losing to Rockhampton by 38 points last week in a practice match.

The side got belted according to Catlin and now it wants to fight back this week.

"It didn't go well,” he said.

"We're not happy with ourselves.

"We had a really good training sessions with lots of attitude to get ourselves back up again.”

Catlin said the Hurricanes better be prepared for a side ready to play. The sides face each other in Hervey Bay.

In the women's competition, Bundaberg will travel to Gladstone to take on the Power, aiming to remain unbeaten in the competition just like the mens.

