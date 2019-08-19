Bulls weather the Hurricanes in CB Basketball final

BASKETBALL: With a sea of spectators lining the court, the Bundaberg Bears and Bulls have taken out the Central Queensland Basketball League finals once again. Having won the Bundy double-header grand final last year, the Bundaberg teams were determined to see their names on the trophy again. In the men's final it was the Bundaberg Bulls battling Hervey Bay Hurricanes. It wasn't until the second half when the Bulls found their winning stride. The Hurricanes were first on the board and led 17-13 in the first quarter, then went into half-time ahead 37-36. Sporting the number 11, Hervey Bay coach Glenn Jordan said before the game his side decided to change their defence from what the Bulls were familiar with, and it worked until the Bulls adjusted and beat the Hurricanes on the three-point line. The Bulls shot 13 three-pointers while the Hurricanes only four. Jordan said the Bulls had about 29 more shots than the Hurricanes and once the Bulls got a 10-15 point lead, the Hurricanes couldn't claw their way back to the top. Jordan said it would have been at least 10 years since he had played for a crowd of that size. Bulls coach Mick Catlin said he knew it was going to be a tough game. "The guys kind of slipped back into not following the game plan, at the start of the game, not doing what we talked about prior to last week and even right before the game, it was a bit frustrating that they started out like that," Catlin said. "As the game went on they started to correct those mistakes they were making, take the options on offer that we wanted to take and that we needed to take, and the guys started being a bit more aggressive. "Our defence knuckled down in the second half. It was our defence that won the game." Catlin said Adam Harvey was down on himself in the first three quarters and was told: "just get your head right, you'll be OK, just get your head right". Harvey then shot four three-pointers in a row. "They're a good team, they play together, there's no one out there trying to do their own thing," Catlin said. And what better way to win a grand final than in front of a full house. "That's the biggest crowd, even in the last two years of QBL. We never had a crowd that big because we had losing season," Catlin said. Catlin said the success of the grand final night would not have been possible without their volunteers. The Bulls beat the Hurricanes 91-75. Earlier in the women's final, the Bundaberg Bears dominated from the opening buzzer, leading at every quarter to defeat Gladstone Power 77-50. Coach Karla Cameron said she was happy with how the women played. "We've worked hard all season on defence and a few other things and we managed to pull it off in the game," Cameron said. "We had a few little lapses of concentration but we managed to pull it back together. It was a fantastic win. "We knew that their inside player was injured so we knew we had a height advantage, so our goal was to get the ball inside to our post and defensively to shut down their guards because we knew they'd look for their three-point shots." Cameron said her two experienced guards ran the floor well and she commended the team on how they all stepped up. . She said they hoped to repeat what the Bears had accomplished for the past two seasons.