Bumper Easter weekend: Limited vacancies on Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa
| 28th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
THE Easter weekend is shaping up to be a cracking period for our accommodation providers, with the region bracing for an influx of holiday makers.

Everything from top of the market resort style accommodation right through to budget rooms are either booked out or only have a few rooms vacant over the long weekend from Good Friday on April 14 through to Easter Monday.

Manager of The Bay Apartments on the Esplanade, Derek Foulston, who is also on the board of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said they have visitors travelling from as far south as New South Wales.

Mr Foulston said they were lucky enough to get repeat bookings from 2016 for this Easter.

"We like the repeat bookings, they're a lifeline for our business,” Mr Foulston said.

"When accommodation is healthy and strongly booked, people are spending money at small local businesses which helps everyone in the region,” he said.

Chris Taylor, the General Manager of Oceans Resort and Spa Hervey Bay, said the resort is nearly fully booked over the Easter long weekend and throughout the school holidays.

"With Easter being a bit later and school going back a week earlier - families are looking to escape for a break,” Mr Taylor said.

Oceans has bookings from locals, interstate and visitors from as far as Europe.

The owner of White Crest, Robert Cheek, said they only had one room available (as of Monday March 27) over the long weekend with the majority of the bookings for Easter made within the past two months.

If you're looking to extend your stay, there is still plenty of rooms available over the school holidays.

"We're lucky to be 30% full at this point,” Mr Cheek said.

When it comes to budget accommodation - it's filling up fast according to one popular Esplanade business.

Buzers owner David Denny said heavy renovation work had gone in to make the motel open to the public. Beautifying the outside is a vital step to the motel reaching its potential.
Buzers only has eight out of 28 rooms vacant on the long weekend for their first Easter.

Since going live on a number of online booking websites, owner Stevie Dakin, said they've been filling up fast.

"We're expecting rooms to book up completely closer to Easter,” she said.

The recent opening of a cafe has become a popular addition to the establishment.

If you're looking to reconnect with your family and escape the busy tourist destinations on the Fraser Coast, Susan River Homestead still has vacancies.

Maryborough has recorded a huge surge in tourist bookings for the Easter holidays, according to leading travel website Wotif.com.

Hotel bookings for the town, 30km southwest of Hervey Bay, have skyrocketed 75 per cent for the holiday period compared with the same time last year.

BUZERS

28 rooms all up.

Only have eight rooms vacant.

First Easter.

Been really busy leading up to Easter with the majority of rooms booked.

Recently opened a cafe so that's been really popular.

Booking.com - 8.5 stars as a budget motel.

Live on a number of booking websites.

Expecting rooms to book up closer to Easter.

Stevie Dakin, owners.

Susan River Homestead

If you're looking to reconnect with your family and escape the busyness, there are still vacancies available at Susan River Homestead.

Expecting more bookings closer to Easter.

The horse riding is always a popular activity over the Easter break.

Angie Willett.

Robert Cheek, owner

Fully booked on Good Friday.

one room available for Saturday to Monday.

30% of bookings from last year, with the rest filled up over time.

Last couple of months seen the majority of the booking.

Lots of Vacancies during the school holidays. Lucky to be 30% full at this point.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
