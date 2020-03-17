Bundaberg 47th battalion carnival cancelled after virus decision

Bundaberg's Jazzman Melling competes at last year’s 47th Battalion. This year’s event won’t be held.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Queensland Rugby League Central Division 47th battalion championships in Bundaberg are the latest sporting casualty in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The QRL made this decision on Monday morning to cancel the football carnival due to safety concerns for participants and spectators as a result of the virus.

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland spoke with the division over the weekend about the event and the upcoming season.

“With the tournament only six weeks away it was important that a decision was made earlier rather than closer to the event,” he said.

Ireland believed it was the responsible thing to do with regions having to purchase playing kit and book accommodation in the region.

The tournament was due to celebrate its 50th year and return to its foundation location in Bundaberg. in the first weekend of May.

QRL Central Region Manager Rob Crow said there were no plans for the tournament to be rescheduled at this time.

QRL Central Divsion continues to work with the QRL to discuss the future of other representative programs.