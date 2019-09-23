Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

"IT WAS a breach of trust, you were like a father figure." is what Judge William Everson told a 51-year-old man when sentencing him to time behind bars after he committed a sickening act on a nine-year-old girl.

A jury found the man guilty of 13 charges which included one count of digital rape and 12 counts of indecent treatment of children under 16 child under 12 in the Bundaberg District Court on Wednesday.

The man's trial began on Monday last week, with the jury reaching their verdict on Wednesday.

The offences occurred discretely in the child's home when the man was aged between 49 and 50.

He was in a de facto relationship with the girl's mother and had moved in with the family.

One of the acts including taking photos the girl's vagina when it was uncovered and showing her the picture, as well as licking her and inserting his finger in it.

He also exposed himself to her and asked her to lick him.

The man also showed the girl pornographic videos, which included incestuous sexual acts.

When handing down his sentence, Judge William Everson said the man told the girl it would "be their special secret."

The court heard as a result of the incident, the girl had developed anxiety and needed counselling to deal with what happened.

During the trial, the jury were shown images the man took on his phone as evidence of the act.

Judge Everson took into consideration the lack of remorse the man showed throughout the trial, and his non-existent criminal history.

"You sought to corrupt the girl in a subtle way," he said.

"This is something people in the community regard as a horrent and my sentence will reflect how the court denounces such things.

"You abused your position of trust."

The man was sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment for the charge of digital rape, which was his head sentence.

He also received multiple terms of imprisonment for the other 12 charges all to be served concurrently with the three and a half years.

He must serve at least have of the sentenced time in jail before he is eligible for parole.