Bundaberg names its squad for the 47th Battalion

I'M BACK: Easts player Matt Craven is one of the players in the Bundaberg Bears 47th Battalion squad. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Meet the squad that Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland hopes will end its six-year drought in the men's 47th Battalion this year.

The BRL chairman has signed off on a 26-man squad selected by coach Antonio Kaufusi and selectors Scott Robertson and Ash Simpson.

The team contains representatives from six of the seven clubs with only Maryborough Brothers not represented.

The Bears team also contains four of the top five try scorers from last year and almost a dozen players from the grand final.

It also contains Western Suburbs player James Prichard who was named as the player of the season last year.

Ireland said the squad was a pretty good one and couldn't wait to see how they go.

He also said the response from the players to play had been promising as well after the BRL provided more support to players and coaches.

The team starts with a compulsory training session on Wednesday at Salter Oval at 6pm and will train over the next few weeks before the event is held on the Sunshine Coast from May 3 to 5.

The squad will be trimmed to 19 before the event starts.

There is more on the team from coach Antonio Kaufusi in tomorrow's NewsMail.

TEAM: Logona Vetemotu, Tyrell Howard, Josiah Alberts, Luke Waters, Clinton Horne, Matt Craven, Zak Bainbridge, Jayden Alberts, Shaun Collins, Trent Seeds, Arden Lankowski, Brandon Law, Layton Chambers, Chris Ford, Ben Turner, Nick Samra, Leigh Eade, Jesse Robertson, James Prichard, Steve Dwyer, Will Jung, Kevin Sherriff, Danny Tanner, Tyson Miller, Reece Maughan, Josh Tanner, Antonio Kaufusi (coach)