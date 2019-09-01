Bundaberg to host junior rugby league finals today

Maryborough Wallaroos and Hervey Bay Seagulls will be part of today's grand finals action.

Maryborough Wallaroos and Hervey Bay Seagulls will be part of today's grand finals action. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: The Fraser Coast is on track to win three of the Junior Rugby League boys age groups when the grand finals are held today at Salter Oval.

Bundaberg will host the finals, which will see under-13, under-14, under-15 and under-16 teams compete to be the best.

The Rum City can already claim one title for the day with The Waves and Wests to battle in the first game of the day at 8am, in under-13, for the title.

The Waves will start as favourites after not losing a game this season so far.

The side has also beaten Wests by an average of 36 points this season.

In under-14, Hervey Bay is aiming to do the same and end its season unbeaten.

The side will take on Brothers for the fifth time this season at 10.20am.

Wallaroos will be out to upset the Bundaberg Grizzlies, a combined Bundy side of clubs in the under-15 decider at 12.45pm.

The Grizzlies have won four of the five matches this season between the two.

Finally, Wests will be looking for back-to-back titles in under-16 against Hervey Bay at 2.15pm.

Bundaberg will also be involved in two girls finals with the under-14 team taking on Wallabys at 9.10am and then Tannum in under-17 at 11.30am.