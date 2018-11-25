DEEPWATER BLAZE: 'Leave now and don't turn back'

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service has released images showing smoke billowing from the Deepwater area.

DELANEYS CREEK UPDATE 3.20PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire burning at Delaneys Creek.

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

As at 3.05pm today,a bushfire is travelling in a south-easterly direction near Travers Ct and Mervyn Cavanagh Ct towards Mount Mee Road, Delaneys Creek.

Fire crews are working to contain the blaze.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

DEEPWATER UPDATE 3.20PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services says the bushfire in Deepwater is getting worse.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now.

If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so.

If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

At 2.50pm today, a dangerous and unpredictable fire was travelling in a south, south-west direction towards Deepwater.

It is impacting the Deepwater community now.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

All Deepwater residents should evacuate the township in a westerly direction towards Miriam Vale using Tableland Road and Fingerboard Road. The evacuation centre is the Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.

Meanwhile, police have declared an emergency situation in Deepwater this afternoon in relation to the ongoing bushfire threat.

The declaration of an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act was made at 1.45pm.

It includes areas within Deepwater Drive and Deepwater Road, Deepwater Road and Matchbox Road intersections including Matchbox Road and Capricornia Drive, Capricornia Drive and Seabreeze Road.

Deepwater residents are being asked to evacuate the area via Fingerboard Road towards Miriam Vale, if not already.

Officers remain on the scene.

UPDATE 3PM: The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service has released dramatic aerial images of the bushfires over Deepwater near Agnes Water.

Photos show thick, billowing smoke coming from the ground.

An update on the status of the fire is expected soon.

UPDATE 2.07PM: A spokesman for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service has advised that the fire affecting Deepwater is still "fast moving and uncontrolled".

The previous warning remains active and an update will be issued in around 45 minutes.

Water carter Leslie Cullen is on scene and says the fires are worsening.

UPDATE 1.20PM: An out of control bushfire is threatening the township of Deepwater at about 1.30pm.

The fire is travelling in a south south-west direction towards Deepwater and is expected to have a significant impact on the Deepwater community.

All residents are being told to evacvuate if safe to do so.

Smoke works its way onto Matchbox Rd.

All Deepwater residents should evacuate the township in a westerly direction towards Miriam Vale using Finderboard Rd.

C&M Water Cartage's Leslie Cullen has arrived on scene to start topping up firies' water supplies.

Leslie Cullen, who is on scene, says the fire is getting rapidly worse.

His photos show a smoky Matchbox Rd.

Bundaberg fire crews have been sent on a two-day deployment to help battle the raging fires.

Leslie Cullen's photos show smoke at the scene.

EARLIER: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Round Hill and conditions could get worse.

They have changed the previous bushfire warning to include new information and are telling people to WATCH AND ACT.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 10.20am Sunday 25 November, an unpredictable fire is travelling from the Deepwater National Park in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive, Springs Road and Anderson Way, which includes the Sunrise estate. The fire is likely to impact this area.

Bundaberg water carter Leslie Cullen shared this image as he heads in to top up firies' water supplies.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/ma

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update is expected to come out by 12.20pm unless the situation changes.

