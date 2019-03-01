Business pair set for Silicon Valley mission

FLYING VISIT: Tanya O'Shea and Marcus McCormick are going to Silicon Valley, where they will get the chance to meet industry leaders.

WITH a wealth of passion and high hopes for the future of entrepreneurship in Bundaberg, Impact chief executive Tanya O'Shea and the Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre manager Marcus McCormick are heading to the US for the Startup Catalyst Mission.

Travelling from Bundaberg to Boulder and San Francisco, the local duo will be learning tricks of the trade from "trail blazers" and will spend time networking in Silicon Valley - a hub for innovative technology and social media.

And they couldn't be more excited.

Ms O'Shea said this program was one she'd been pushing to be a part of for months and couldn't wait for what would be a week-long immersive learning experience.

With strong community mindedness, Ms O'Shea hopes to learn as much as possible to help people back in Bundaberg solve community problems.

She said being able to interact with people who think differently in an energised environment would give her a chance to bring back their learnings to aspiring entrepreneurs in the region.

Mr McCormick is heading to the US with the prospects of learning and applying skills to effectively support start-up businesses in Bundaberg.

By providing a strong foundation, he said he hoped to keep some of the region's great minds here.

It's a move to further the work already begun by The Generator Bundaberg which has recently changed hands to the Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre.

When asked what they believed made for a successful entrepreneur, Mr McCormick said an appetite for risk, fair bit of courage and adaptability.

While Ms O'Shea said it was passion, a vision and resilience, all of which perfectly summed up the people they were set to meet on their trip.

She said for every conversation they had, they will be learning something and implementing those skills.

Starting in Boulder, The Startup Catalyst Mission will run from March 10-17.