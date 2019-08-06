Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAUGHT IN THE CROWD: Councillor, Helen Blackburn captured protesters lining the streets in Hong Kong.
CAUGHT IN THE CROWD: Councillor, Helen Blackburn captured protesters lining the streets in Hong Kong. Contributed
Politics

Bundy councillor shares protest pics from Hong Kong

6th Aug 2019 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG councillor Helen Blackburn has taken these amazing photographs of people protesting peacefully in Hong Kong.

Council's governance and sport and recreation portfolio spokeswoman shared the images to her social media account from the Asian financial hub which has been in a state of political crisis since anti-government protests began on June 9, when the government attempted to pass a law allowing for criminal extradition to mainland China.

CAUGHT IN THE CROWD: Councillor, Helen Blackburn captured protesters lining the streets in Hong Kong.
CAUGHT IN THE CROWD: Councillor, Helen Blackburn captured protesters lining the streets in Hong Kong. Contributed

Cr Blackburn posted the images about 8pm yesterday (Bundaberg time). She was expected to leave Hong Kong today.

It's understood Cr Blackburn has been on a personal break.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that is now a special administrative region of China.

More Stories

china cr helen blackburn extradition hong kong protests
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    URGENT CALL: Coast O Negative supplies running short

    premium_icon URGENT CALL: Coast O Negative supplies running short

    News Fraser Coast residents with an O Negative blood type are being urged to roll up their sleeves and donate

    HEARTFELT MESSAGE: Bay mum's life-changing foster care

    premium_icon HEARTFELT MESSAGE: Bay mum's life-changing foster care

    News It doesn't matter what their story is or where they came from ...

    Wide Bay MP accuses State Govt of dragging its feet on hwy

    premium_icon Wide Bay MP accuses State Govt of dragging its feet on hwy

    News Mr O'Brien is chair of the Joint Select Committee on Road Safety.