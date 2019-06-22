REVEALED: How camping trip turned to armed hold-up

FREE: Kyle Robert Weiss has walked free after being involved in an armed attack on a Childers service station.

FREE: Kyle Robert Weiss has walked free after being involved in an armed attack on a Childers service station. contributed

A YOUNG man who was involved in the armed robbery of a Childers service station has walked free after the court heard he thought they were just going camping.

Kyle Robert Weiss attended the Bundaberg District Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery while in company and possession of a pipe utensil.

After the charges were read out, Weiss made a statement to the room.

"I'd just like to apologise to everyone involved and my immediate family," he said.

Crown prosecutor Carla Ahern detailed that the young group of men had met to plan the robbery, passed the police station to check no officers were on duty, and one of them proceeded to rob the servo with a machete.

It was heard the group made off with cash and about $1000 in cigarettes and tobacco.

However defence barrister Simone Bain said her client's participation in the robbery was incredibly limited.

She said while the five boys had met to discuss how they would rob the service station, it was Weiss's belief that they had initially met to go camping.

"But he very quickly realised that wasn't the case," Ms Bain said.

While he was present in the getaway vehicle, he was merely supporting by presence.

Ms Bain detailed that prior to the incident, the defendant had his life well put together.

But while the 22-year-old played a limited part in the hold up, he did decide to keep the machete, hid it in the roof, and then on first account supplied a false statement to police.

Judge Leanne Clare said it was upsetting to see somebody with such potential standing in the dock.

Weiss was sentenced to a 12-month intensive correction order which will allow him to serve jail time while remaining in the community.