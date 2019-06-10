Bundy five selected for the Central Crows

Bundaberg's Dawson Hess kicks the ball away while playing for the Wide Bay Bulls in under-13 at the 47th Battalion.

Bundaberg's Dawson Hess kicks the ball away while playing for the Wide Bay Bulls in under-13 at the 47th Battalion. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: There will be only one Bundaberg junior, so far, heading to the junior state rugby league titles after the Central Junior carnival last weekend at Salter Oval.

Bundaberg's Cayleb Johnson was selected after impressing for the Wide Bay Bulls in the under-14 boys tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

The carnival, hosted by the Central Region, saw Sunshine Coast, the Western Mustangs, the Central Queensland Capras and the Wide Bay Bulls face each other in U16 boys and girls, U14 boys and girls and U13 boys.

The Western Mustangs took out both the girls events and the U16 boys with the Central Queensland Capras winning the U14 boys and Sunshine Coast claiming U13 boys.

Johnson was the only player picked from Bundaberg in the U16 and U14 boys that will actually head to the state titles next month on the Sunshine Coast.

The U13 boys, which had their state titles cessate this year, have picked a 30 man development training squad that will meet up in September.

Bundaberg has four players involved with Dominic Bunyoung, Dawson Hess, Tom Morcom and Ethan Norman picked.

Morcom was selected after scoring four tries out of the five scored in the tournament for the U13 Wide Bay Bulls.

The team was the most successful at the event, it was the only side that won a game for Wide Bay.

The state titles will be held from Thursday July 4 to Sunday July 7.