Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Bear Damien Otto during this year's 47th Battalion campaign. A new recommendation is looking at strengthening the team.
Bundaberg Bear Damien Otto during this year's 47th Battalion campaign. A new recommendation is looking at strengthening the team. Kevin Farmer
News

Bundy league push: 4-match ban for not playing rep footy

Shane Jones
by
13th Nov 2018 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland says the time has come for players to commit to representative football.

Or face the consequences if they don't.

Ireland has proposed that players be suspended from club football, starting next year, if they don't commit to the Bundaberg Bears in the 47th Battalion in men, women and under-20.

It is one of his recommendations outlined at Sunday's annual general meeting.

Players, under the rule, would receive a four-match suspension from playing in the BRL A-grade or any other competition locally if they pulled out of representative football if selected.

The only saving grace for a player would be a doctor's certificate if the player was injured.

The past two years has seen players originally selected for a 47th Battalion squad only for them to pull out last minute, forcing the Bears to field squads not representing the strength of the competition.

"Last year we had 12 players from one club that pulled out altogether because they didn't like the coach. That is not on," he said.

"If you are taking a second string side away you are not going to compete with the Rockies, the Sunshine Coast's and Toowoomba like we do now in the 47th Battalion.

"I just think it costs a lot of money to send a rep side away and you've got to be professional in 2018/19."

Ireland said the team won it three times when the best players were available.

He wants it to return that way.

"If players don't want to play rep football why do they want to play club football," he said.

"The honour to me is to play the highest level you can.

"I think we need to make sure we have players available."

Ireland said he hoped the boards of the clubs would take action and recruit players that are committed to both club and the Bears in representative football if it went through.

The recommendation will be voted on at the next meeting for the BRL on December 2 in Childers.

Related Items

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Historic economic deal for Hinkler

    BREAKING: Historic economic deal for Hinkler

    News HERVEY Bay and Bundaberg will be the pilot sites for lucrative infrastructure program which has brought mega stadiums, thousands of jobs to other regions.

    Australian sailing icon Landenberger among title field

    premium_icon Australian sailing icon Landenberger among title field

    Sport Australian icon Andrew Landenberger is as ready as he can be.

    Are you a Fraser Coast single looking for love?

    Are you a Fraser Coast single looking for love?

    Offbeat Apply to be one of our eligible singles.

    Entrepreneur asks Year 7s to think outside the box

    premium_icon Entrepreneur asks Year 7s to think outside the box

    Community A TEENAGE entrepreneur shares the secret to his success.

    Local Partners