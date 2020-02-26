Bundy number one in football

Jaryd Bennier finds space to score for Brothers Aston Villa against Granville. Both teams will be back for this year in the Wide Bay Premier League.

Jaryd Bennier finds space to score for Brothers Aston Villa against Granville. Both teams will be back for this year in the Wide Bay Premier League.

FOOTBALL: When it comes to football in Wide Bay, Bundaberg not only wins, but dominates.

The draw for the Wide Bay Premier League has been released for this season with Bundaberg to field a record number of teams, the most out of any region in Wide Bay.

The regulars, United Park Eagles, The Waves, Bingera and Brothers Aston Villa return, with Bingera looking for its third straight title.

The four Bundy clubs have played in every season of the WBPL and will be joined by Diggers and Bargara.

The competition this year remains at 10 teams with Diggers replacing the Wide Bay Buccaneers and Bargara replacing the United Warriors who have moved down divisions to the Wide Bay League 2.

This now means that more than half the teams come from Bundaberg with the rest to come from Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

The KSS Jets, Doon Villa, Sunbury and Granville make up the remainder of the teams.

The first round, on March 7, will see three matches held in Bundaberg with rivals The Waves and the United Park Eagles to face each other at The Waves ground.

The other two matches will be played on Martens Oval, with defending premiers, Bingera, will also play in Bundy taking on Sunbury with Brothers Aston Villa taking on Doon Villa.

The other matches see Granville take on new team Bargara at Canning Park with Diggers to face the KSS Jets at Hervey Bay.

The number of teams will also increase the matches in Bundy with Martens Oval to host 39 games and The Waves to host nine.

Brothers Aston Villa will host four matches and Bingera will host three at their home ground.

There could be more games in Bundy depending on how the finals go with the format remaining the top four, like it has done since 2016.

The release of the WBPL draw coincides with the release of the Wide Bay League 2 draw, with 12 teams.

Bundaberg has five teams with The Waves, UPE, Bargara, Bingera and SC Corinthians all fielding teams.

SC Corinthians has changed its name after being called Alloway last year.

The first round will see The Waves take on UPE, Bingera face Sunbury and SC Corinthians face the United Warriors.

The 22 teams involved in the top two competitions in Wide Bay football are the most out of any sport in the region, with AFL Wide Bay at a maximum of 10 in seniors and reserves and the Bundaberg Rugby League at 12 in seniors and reserves.

To view the full draws for the WBPL And Wide Bay League 2, head to https://bit.ly/2TcSJyv and bit.ly/2HPdn2x

There will be more on the draw in the NewsMail this week.