Bundy on top in the 47th Battalion
LEAGUE: For Bundaberg Junior Rugby League chairman Wayne Bender, handing back last year's 47th Battalion trophies turned out to be a waste of time.
Bundaberg's junior Bears remain the best in Wide Bay after claiming three of the five age groups at the 47th Battalion in Murgon on Saturday.
The wins were exactly the same as last year with Bundaberg winning the under-16 boys, the under-13 boys and under-14 girls. "We played really well,” Bender said.
"We were very happy with the outcome from the weekend. "All the teams turned up, which is all you can ask.”
Bundaberg almost had a fourth tournament win as well.
"The under-14 boys were very unlucky not to be our fourth winner,” Bender said.
"They went down by four points in the final round.”
Bundaberg's success was also rewarded at the selection table with 45 players selected to represent the Wide Bay Bulls in the five age groups.
It is an improvement from the 39 selected last year and Bender said it could increase to almost 50 if some players are unavailable for the event.
He was also confident of more success in future years with the younger teams looking good.
"If the under-13s perform like they did this year then the U14 shield will be ours,” Bender said. "We also have our under-12 juniors performing well ready to take the step up.
"I just want to thank our staff who were a great bunch of people and helped the teams get out on to the field.”
The players selected for Wide Bay will travel to Murgon later in the month before playing in Bundaberg from June 7 to 9 for the state titles.
A full list of those selected is below.
Under-13 boys
Blake Powter
Daniel Cavanagh
Thomas Morcom
Zac Ellem
Dawson Hess
Joseph Doyle
Ethan Norman
Jack Schmidt
Dominic Bunyoung
Malachi Solomon
Jordan Harvey
Lucas Brough
Noah Law
Under-14 boys
Junior Tuitoma
Coen Searl
Dylan Beer
Cayleb Johnson
Ryan Smith
Morgan Hale
Kelly Purkis
Jack Picaro
Under-14 girls
Georgia Berry
Caitlin Tanner
Karissa Jeffs
Chelsea Howarth
Shiloh Atkinson
Hanahlin Whittard
Crystal Goodman-Jones
Under-16 boys
Lochlan Modrow
Chad Booker-Prater
Bradley Clarke
Flynn Purkis
Kynan Hard
Joel Cox
Connor Black
Mack Druce
Under-16 girls
Sarah MacDonald
Natasha Nibbs
Tea Wright
Chelsea Oliver
Tanisha Sands
Shanell Johnson
Hannah Mountford
Tasma Davies
Jessica Vaggs