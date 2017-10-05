Bundy Softball is ready to play following split

HIT: Ryan Newton batting for South Sluggers, which will be part of the Bundaberg Softball Association this season.

THE Bundaberg Softball Association has confirmed its new season will go ahead despite former clubs moving to Hervey Bay.

The association released a statement yesterday afternoon confirming they were "looking forward to the season ahead” and play in will begin tomorrow.

The competition will feature three clubs: Western Suburbs, Souths Sluggers and North Bundaberg.

South Sluggers, which had been rumoured to be joining the Hervey Bay competition, will not be going anywhere.

The club will field sides in under-13s and U15 but at this stage - according to the draw released yesterday - will not be fielding a men's or women's side.

Western Suburbs and North Bundaberg will face each other in the men's and women's competition at Frank Coulthard Oval.

Bundaberg Softball Association's statement said it has had "two successful come and try days” and welcomed "any new or returning members wishing to register” for the year ahead.

ROUND 1

U13 : Western Suburbs v Souths Sluggers

U15: North Bundaberg Eels v Western Suburbs

Women: Western Suburbs v North Bundaberg Eels at 2pm

Men: North Bundaberg Eels v Western Suburbs at 4pm