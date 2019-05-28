Bundy trio guides state to unlikely win

CHAMPS: Hannah Leggett, Patrick O'Neall, Dean Van Den Kieboom and Lee-Anne O'Leary with the softball trophy the boys 17 and under team won recently.

CHAMPS: Hannah Leggett, Patrick O'Neall, Dean Van Den Kieboom and Lee-Anne O'Leary with the softball trophy the boys 17 and under team won recently. Mike Knott BUN270519SOF1

SOFTBALL: If the Queensland Maroons need some inspiration as underdogs to beat New South Wales in State of Origin next week, they should look at a bunch of young softballers.

Queensland recently won the school sports title in 17 years and under boys softball in Canberra, beating the Blues in the final.

The team, unable to beat New South Wales in the four regular round robin series, was able to turn it around in the final to win 2-1 after scores were level at full time.

The state side featured three Bundaberg members with Lee-Anne OLeary (coach), Patrick O'Neall (player) and Dean Van Den Kieboom (scorer).

There was also a fourth person from Wide Bay with Fraser Coast's Jed Bennett.

"We should never have won,” O'Leary said. "They left 12 runners on base (during the game) and we left two.

"We scored a run in the tiebreaker, so we were winning 2-1, then they had loaded bases, with none out and we somehow struck out the next batters.”

The win was more significant given the squad was changed right before the tournament, forcing O'Leary to pick shadow players for the event after their Australian capped players withdrew.

O'Neall was one of the players who starred, having the second highest batting statistics in the team.

He was able to turn his tournament around after a poor opening two days.

"It was a bit rough, I got struck out twice out of three bats,” he said.

"Day three, I come out, had a smile on the face, decided today was going to be my day that I was going to work the bat and work the gaps.”

Van Den Kieboom said it was good to be part of the team, despite not actually getting out on to the field.

His achievements in the tournament saw him selected for the Queensland Developmental Team for the international friendship series in Redlands in July.

Queensland also had success in the girls U17 tournament, claiming silver.

Bundaberg's Hannah Leggett was in the team that went down to New South Wales.

"We put our strongest team on but we still lost,” she said.

"They were hitting and communicating really well from the offset.”

Leggett, 15, said she hoped to go one better next year.