Bundy will play its part in upcoming Brisbane visit

CATCHING ON: Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young and his teammates will be on the Fraser Coast later this year. Bundy players will get the chance to play them. DARREN ENGLAND

FOOTBALL: The Brisbane Roar have not ruled out coming to Bundaberg when it visits the Wide Bay later this year.

But nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

The A-League team on Monday with the Fraser Coast Council announced it will be in Hervey Bay and Maryborough from September 19 to 22.

The side will hold training sessions in the region, visit community events and play a friendly in the region.

The Brisbane Roar told the NewsMail the exact details of the trip have not been finalised and a trip to Bundaberg could happen, but would not guarantee anything.

"At this stage, our trip will be centred around the Fraser Coast Sporting Precinct and how far it extends has not yet been determined,” a spokesperson said.

"All we can confirm at this stage is we will be heading to the region for a pre-season camp from September 19-22, which includes a fixture to be played at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.”

If Bundaberg is to get a visit it will be either before or after those dates with the visit by the Roar funded by the Fraser Coast Council.

The deal will see the Roar on the Fraser Coast those four days.

The NewsMail can reveal Bundaberg will be involved in the friendly with some its best players involved in the match.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle yesterday said only Fraser Coast players would be playing in the event, which is not true according to Football Queensland Wide Bay director Stuart Taylor.

"We hope and aim for it to be all inclusive,” he said.

"Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough will all be involved.

"The best players in Wide Bay will be playing against the best club currently in Queensland.”

Taylor said the exact structure of the side hasn't been set up yet.

But he ruled out it being an inclusive under-21 squad or a squad made up of one region.