28°
Lifestyle

Bungle leads to council refunding $365k in cat rego fees

Cat registration - 8 yr old Kaelab Hennessy and his cat Peaches.
Cat registration - 8 yr old Kaelab Hennessy and his cat Peaches. Alistair Brightman
Carlie Walker
by

AN ADMINISTRATIVE bungle means the Fraser Coast council will refund about $365,000 in cat registration fees and infringement fines to Fraser Coast feline owners, dating from October 2014.

Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive Ken Diehm said the council had also decided residents will no longer need to register their cats.

"We identified an administrative oversight that resulted from a change in legislation and as a result of this oversight we technically have no legislative power to require our residents to pay for cat registrations," Mr Diehm said.

In September 2013, the State Government repealed state-wide mandatory cat registration, with councils given 28 days to determine a course of action.

The Fraser Coast council voted to continue with cat registration and the administration was directed to create new local laws.

"Due to an administrative oversight this did not happen," Mr Diehm said.

The refund was the correct course of action, Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft added.

"Once council became aware of the oversight we moved to correct the oversight," Cr Loft said.

"Procedures have been put in place to ensure it does not happen again."

The council is aiming to refund the money owed to cat owners by the end of October.

"Pet owners who have just renewed their registration will be dealt with first," councillor David Lewis said.

"Council will then go back through its records to find people who are entitled to a refund.

"If people have not received a refund cheque in the mail from council by the end of October, they will be able to fill in an online application for the refund."

He said the money collected from the registration fees went towards the council's animal management program, which includes returning pets to their owners and the responsible ownership program.

Maryborough's Rod Gardner, who owns two registered cats, said he didn't mind paying registration, but did feel it was excessive given his pets were already microchipped and desexed.

He said it would be one less bill to pay.

Fellow Heritage City resident Paul Hennessy agreed, saying his family had a new kitten named Peaches and had been expecting to pay a lifetime of registration fees, but they were pleased that was no longer necessary.

He said the kitten would be desexed and microchipped, adding that he felt people should still be held responsible for caring for their pets.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  cat registration editors picks fccouncil fraesr coast council pet registration

Fraser Coast Chronicle
The most popular Queensland destinations to retire

The most popular Queensland destinations to retire

Thirteen Queensland councils have more than 20 per cent of their population aged 65 or over, and all of them are outside major metropolitan centres.

New waterslides being installed now at Wetside

EXCITED: Siblings Jayne, Tara and Zach Pele-Whiteman can't wait for the new waterslides.

Christmas is the expected completion date.

Plan to make Fraser Coast All Breeds Show bigger

Fraser Coast All Breeds Show Horse Coordinator Cate Puschmann on Alpine Park High Fashion at another local competition.

About 75 horse will compete at the event, to be held on October 7-8.

Why coffee is so darn good

Why do we love this stuff so much?

Why do we love it so much and what is it doing to our bodies?

Local Partners

Mum's plea to dog owners after vicious street attack

THE animals came at them so quickly Sarah* barely had time to act on the uneasy feeling that gripped her at the sight of two large dogs down the road.

Biggest same-sex marriage myths dispelled

Dr Lai as she appears in the ‘vote no’ TV campaign.Source:Supplied

We explain myths about SSM you're probably still falling for

Will Davison's enduring race finish ahead of Sandown

Commentator Riana Crehan and Will Davison celebrate their finish at Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast.

Supercars driver Will Davison prepared for enduro with triathlon.

How to entertain the kids these holidays

Thrillseekers on one of the rides at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast

School's out and now you have to find ways to entertain them

Law and order in the laundry

The most utilitarian room in the home, the laundry.

For full loads in the machine conserve water by waiting

Classes open to the great outdoors

More than 200,000 children across Australia took part in Outdoor Classroom Day on September 7.

More than 200,000 kids take part in Outdoor Classroom Day

Mum sends lewd photo to schoolboy

Closeup portrait anxious young man looking at phone seeing bad news or photos with scared emotion on his face isolated on gray background. Human emotion, reaction, expression

The woman could pursue criminal matters against the child