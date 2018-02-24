Burgess set to splash after record-setting swims

TWO record-breaking performances at the Maryborough State High School swimming carnival has Cooper Burgess set for a strong Gympie Prep Meet.

Burgess set two new records in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly last week, and has his sights set on national qualification.

"Freestyle was first, to be honest I didn't expect to get a personal best as the heat drained me the day before," he said. "I was shocked to get that PB. (The butterfly) felt like a good time but I didn't expect it."

He and Mackenzee Maloney will be Maryborough Swim Club's two representatives at today's Gympie meet.

Burgess said his specialty was the butterfly.

"I learned butterfly before I could do freestyle so I progressed with that," Burgess said.

" It was a natural thing for me but when I first started, I couldn't even doggie paddle.

"I could do butterfly before anything else."

For Burgess, who trains Maryborough Aquatic Centre eight times per week, his goal is to achieve a time that will grant him entry to national swimming events.

"Hopefully I can get that by the end of next year," Burgess said.

Hervey Bay Swim Club has 21 representatives while 20 swimmers will compete for Fraser Coast Swim Club.

Maryborough swimmers are entered in eight events, Fraser Coast in 82 and Hervey Bay members in 112.

The meet is their final tune-up before the Wide Bay Regional Championships at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre on March 9-11.