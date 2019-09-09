Menu
Burgess to miss Rabbitohs’ final after copping hair-pull ban

by Scott Bailey
9th Sep 2019 8:40 AM

Sam Burgess will miss South Sydney's first final for his hair pull on Billy Smith after pleading guilty to a contrary conduct charge.

Burgess on Saturday entered the early guilty plea, meaning he will miss the Rabbitohs' qualifying final next week before returning for their following match.

The South Sydney captain could have escaped with a fine for the offence, had it not been for his poor record at the judiciary.

Burgess' charge was his fifth in the past two seasons, and his third in 2019 alone.

The English enforcer has already been docked part of his salary this year for a contrary conduct charge and careless high tackle.

Players who have more than two charges are not eligible to accept financial penalties for their third offence onwards.

The Rabbitohs will at least have George Burgess available for them next week after he copped a nine-match ban for an eye gouge in July.

 

 

