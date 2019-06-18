Burglar's business dream spurred role in $250,000 ATM heists

A man had a clean criminal record before he joined a gang of thieves who targeted ATMs at businesses across the Sunshine Coast.

A MAN was jailed for his involvement in a spate of sophisticated ATM heists and burglaries which cost Coast businesses more than $250,000 in cash, property and damages.

After a failed sign-writing apprenticeship, Troy John Inifer's desire to start his own business motivated him to join a gang of thieves in the six-month crime spree from August 2017 to February 2018.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings today told Maroochydore District Court Inifer's clean record was tarnished when he became involved in the "classic heist-style" criminal operation, allegedly led by his then-housemate.

Mr Cummings described how Inifer and three co-accused would do reconnaissance before they cloaked themselves in dark hoodies, used UHF radios and shared roles as burglar, getaway driver and lookout.

The victim businesses spanned Nambour, Palmwoods, Coes Creek, Pomona, Noosaville and Burpengary.

Mr Cummings said the group entered through the roof, floor or neighbouring property before they angle-grinded open ATMs.

He said if successful they stole cash, if not, they caused thousands-of-dollars worth of damage.

Judge Glen Cash said the largest haul came when Inifer stood lookout as his co-offenders cut through the floor of the Palmwoods Spar shop and stole $113,000 from an ATM.

Judge Cash slammed Inifer for stealing $5000 of ink from his supplier in an effort to start his own sign-writing business.

The court heard Inifer pocketed about $18,000 for his involvement in the crimes before he made confessions which were vital to police charging him and his co-accused.

He pleaded guilty to four break and enters with stealing, three with wilful damage, three with intent to commit an indictable offence, seven counts of wilful damage, two of stealing in excess of $5000, one of stealing and one of attempting to enter a premises and commit an indictable offence.

Inifer was sentenced to four-years' jail with concurrent prison terms for each offence, suspended after one year and operational for five years after his release.